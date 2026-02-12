Senate may reject AGF’s 2026 budget

The Senate has threatened to block the 2026 budget proposal of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation over continued delays in releasing funds to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the failure to settle contractors’ payments.

Lawmakers said the persistent delays have disrupted major government projects and exposed contractors to financial hardship, describing the situation as unacceptable.

The warning was issued on Thursday during a budget defence session between the Senate Committee on Finance and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Sani Musa, said the National Assembly would not consider the office’s 2026 budget proposal until it receives convincing explanations and guarantees of improved fund disbursement and budget implementation.

“We are not going to approve your budget until we receive clear assurances that your office is prepared to ensure timely payments and smooth operations,” Musa said.

The Senate disclosed that outstanding payments to MDAs and contractors have reportedly exceeded N2.2 trillion, a development lawmakers warned could undermine public confidence in the government’s financial management system.

The committee also questioned the handling of revenue generated from the removal of fuel subsidies and earnings from government-owned enterprises. Senator Danjuma Goje, representing Gombe Central, demanded accountability regarding the use of the funds.

“Where is the money?” Goje asked, calling for greater transparency in government spending.

In his response, Accountant-General Ogunjimi appealed to the Senate to reconsider its stance, explaining that fund disbursement depends on official releases and that technical issues affecting the government’s payment platform had contributed to the delays.

“We are upgrading the system to improve efficiency and ensure that payments reach their intended recipients on time,” he said.

However, the Senate insisted that the 2026 budget would remain pending until the Accountant-General’s office provides satisfactory clarifications and concrete assurances on the management of public funds, signalling its resolve to enforce fiscal accountability.