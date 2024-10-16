Senate investigates reports on Akpabio impeachment plot

The Senate has concluded plans to investigate reports of an impeachment plot against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, by aggrieved lawmakers inside the chamber.

Decision to investigate the report was agreed during plenary after the lawmakers were flooded with publications that some of their colleagues were planning to orchestrate Akpabio’s removal over his leadership style which they described favours President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Addressing the lawmakers’ on Wednesday, Akpabio debunked reports of impeachment plot against him, describing the rumour as a ‘mischief’ and ‘fake news’.

Akpabio, who reacted to the development at Senate plenary, directed the Senate Committee on Special Duties to investigate the source and promoters of the rumour and report back to the Red Chamber within 24 hours for further action.

“We are here sitting down and doing our work very peacefully oblivious of the mischief that is going on behind us, I think we should refer it to the Police Affairs. The fake news is hereby referred to the Committee of Special Duties to report back to the Senate in 24 hours.

“That is part of what we pass through on daily basis, it’s either they use AI to inject something to turn it around in order to drive traffic. I understand that they are being paid by YouTube if they have a lot of traffic, so whoever brought out this fake news must be getting a lot of payment because of the traffic going on, but I hope the public is aware that this is total fake news and that the chamber is very stable and the issue of impeachment does not come in,” Akpabio said amid intermittent laughter.

Reports had earlier claimed that the precinct of the National Assembly appeared like a war zone as operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) took over the complex amidst speculations of an impeachment move against Akpabio by some unnamed Northern Senators.