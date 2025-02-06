Senate investigates Niger Junta’s sovereignty allegations against FG

The senates has ordered an investigation into the allegations made by Niger’s military leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, that Nigeria is plotting with the French government to destabilize the Francophone nation.

This comes a month, and 10 days after the Federal Government was alleged to have colluded with France to cause unrest in Niger, through a new militia group called Lakurawa, allegedly operating in Nigeria’s Northwest region.

To address these claims, the Senate resolved to conduct a fact-finding visit to the areas Tchiani mentioned, particularly in Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi States, to verify the presence or absence of the purported Lakurawa bases.

This investigation was ordered by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary session yesterday. The committees were tasked with carrying out a holistic investigation and reporting back to the Senate within four weeks.

As part of their investigation, the committees will recommend diplomatic and security measures to restore and strengthen the historical ties between Nigeria and Niger, with a focus on ensuring continued cooperation in security and other areas of mutual benefit.

The Senate’s resolution was in response to a motion titled “Urgent need to investigate allegations against Nigeria’s sovereignty by the Head of State of Niger Republic”, which was sponsored by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Shehu Buba Umar who represents Bauchi South and is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his presentation, Senator Umar said that “the Senate notes with deep concern the serious and unfounded allegations made by the Head of State of Niger Republic, Brig. Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, accusing Nigeria of colluding with France to destabilize Niger through a new militia group called Lakurawa, allegedly operating in Nigeria’s Northwest region;

“Also notes that Brig. Gen. Tchiani also alleged plans to establish a base for Lakurawa in a forest near Gaba, Sokoto State, with operational reach extending to Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi States. Additionally, he claimed that foreign military bases in Nigeria are being used to target Niger’s oil pipelines and create security threats;

“Further notes that Nigeria and Niger Republic have shared a long-standing, cordial, and mutually beneficial relationship spanning centuries, marked by cooperation in security, trade, and cultural ties;

“Recalls that diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Niger were strained following the coup d’état of 26th July 2023, which disrupted constitutional order in Niger. As the head of ECOWAS, Nigeria insisted on the restoration of constitutional democracy. This situation had been gradually normalising before these latest unfounded accusations by the Head of State of Niger on 26th December 2024;

“Notes that in making these allegations, the Nigerien military junta wrongfully implicated certain Nigerian officials, including the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai, who have been working tirelessly to ensure regional peace and stability, in line with Nigeria’s national security strategy;

“Also notes that upon learning of these allegations, the National Security Adviser swiftly and unequivocally dismissed them as baseless by clarifying that Nigeria has never allowed a foreign military base on its soil, having previously rejected such requests from both the United States and the United Kingdom. He also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining peaceful relations with its neighburs, including Chad, Benin, and Cameroon, and emphasized the need to focus on common enemies—terrorist groups—rather than engaging in unnecessary hostilities;

“Concerned that despite established diplomatic channels for addressing grievances, the Nigerien head of state chose to make unfounded public accusations, thereby tarnishing Nigeria’s international image and undermining its sovereignty without presenting any credible evidence;

“Aware that the National Assembly has constitutional oversight over international treaties, as provided under Section 12 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). As such, the 10th Senate, under the leadership of the Senate President, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, will be aware if there is any treaty or agreement regarding the establishment of the alleged foreign military base or the Lakurawa militia”

“Notes that any attempt—whether deliberate or otherwise—to undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty and international standing must be condemned, particularly when such claims lack substantive proof. Therefore, this motion underscores the Senate’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty, preserving its international reputation, and fostering peaceful and cooperative relations with neighboring countries.”

As the motion was about to be discussed, Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate Leader from Ekiti Central, stepped in and advised that the issue should not be debated due to its sensitive nature, which could impact national security and diplomatic relations.

His suggestion was well-received by the lawmakers, who agreed to refrain from discussing the matter further.