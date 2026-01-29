Senate investigates low patronage on rail services

The Senate has launched an investigation into the declining patronage of Nigeria’s rail services, amid growing concerns over falling passenger numbers, deteriorating operations, and the sustainability of the country’s railway system.

The decision followed concerns raised during plenary over the sharp drop in ridership on key routes, particularly the Abuja–Kaduna corridor, which was once considered a flagship passenger service.

The move was prompted by a personal explanation from Senator Abdul Ningi during plenary, who highlighted the deteriorating state of critical rail corridors, especially the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano line.

He noted that daily passenger traffic has plummeted from roughly 10,000 to fewer than 1,000 and that the journey from Abuja to Kaduna, which used to take about one and a half hours, now lasts over three and a half hours.

Senator Ningi also alleged that despite generating more than N1.8 billion in revenue, the line has seen no significant improvements, while train operations have been reduced to just one daily trip.

In response, Senate President Godswill Akpabio inaugurated an ad hoc committee, chaired by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, to conduct a comprehensive review of the nation’s rail system.

Initially constituted in November 2025, the panel is tasked with assessing rail project execution, funding, operational efficiency, and service delivery, and is expected to submit its findings within six weeks.

Expressing concern over the decline speed of the Abuja–Kaduna route, Akpabio lamented that the train service has slowed to the point where “even a bicycle or a Keke Napep could reach Kaduna faster than the train,”.

He emphasized that the committee’s work is crucial for restoring public confidence, ensuring passenger safety, and protecting the substantial public investments in Nigeria’s railway infrastructure.