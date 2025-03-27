Senate honors INEC former chairman amid controversy

The Senate paid tribute to the former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), late Humphrey Nwosu, with a minute’s silence, honoring his courage in conducting the historic June 12 presidential election, which was won by Moshood Abiola but infamously annulled.

This Senate tribute came after revisiting the motion raised by the Minority Leader, representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and co-sponsored by members of the minority caucus to recognize Nwosu’s contribution and defense of the democratic electoral process during which took place in 1993.

The lawmakers observed a minute’s silence after the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided the plenary in the absence of Senate President Godwin Akpabio, passed a voice vote, with the “aii” prevailing, effectively approving a tribute and extending a condolence message to the deceased family.

During the plenary session, which was revisited barely 24 hours after the house was thrown into disarray, as lawmakers disagreed on a motion to approve a posthumous national honor for the former electoral umpire chairman, who passed on five months ago after a prolonged illness, each lawmaker where granted time to deliberate on the motion which brought about a divided house.

Titus Tartenger, representing Benue North West, expressed his strong opposition to the motion, stating that Nwosu, a professor of political science, failed to deliver on his promises during his tenure as INEC chairman. “He did not achieve any of his goals, and he did not conduct any credible elections to warrant a national honor,” Tartenger said with conviction.

Similarly, Senator Shuaibu Salisu of Ogun Central vehemently rejected the motion, citing his loyalty to the memory of MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election. “Anyone who comes from the June 12 era, I stand against it. This motion wants to rubbish MKO Abiola’s legacy, and it’s an insult,” Salisu said with passion.

In addition, Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West, suggested with a tone of finality that the Senate should not go beyond a one-minute silence in honor of Nwosu. “We will be remembered for what we have done. Nwosu has finished his course, and it’s left for his creator to judge him,” Karimi said with a sense of closure.

“The motion is fantastic, but it’s introducing unnecessary complexity. The late individual lacked the courage to declare the election results. What about Jiga, who conducted the election, switched parties, and declared Buhari the winner? He showed courage and didn’t face any consequences, yet we didn’t honor him. I’m unsure what we’re discussing. The Senate should avoid entangling itself in Nigeria’s complex history,” the lawmaker representing Ondo South stated.

While the suggestions of Francis Fadahunsi of Osun East and Kebbi North senator, Yakubu Abdullahi, remain neutral, the lawmaker representing Imo West, Senator Osita Izunaso, expressed his strong support for the motion, emphasizing the importance of preserving history.

“We must not sit here and distort history. As legislators, we speak for the people, and they will tell you that Nwosu was a hero. Mr. President, we have individuals who are alive and want to distort history, but I will not allow it.”

Also in support of the motion was Tony Nwoye of Anambra North, who cautioned against allowing personal biases to influence the senate decision, saying Let’s not allow personal bias, personal influence, or party influence to cloud our judgment. The facts are clear: June 12 was the freest election in Nigeria’s history. Anyone who Googles June 12 will see that it was a free and fair election, despite the court order and Babangida’s administration. It’s disappointing that we’re distorting facts just because he’s an Igbo man.

“Nwosu was under military dictatorship, but he still found a way to announce the election results. We must put sentiment aside and acknowledge his contributions to democracy,” the lawmaker representing Imo North argued.

“He was a chairman during a military regime; there was no way he could declare results with a gun to his head. As the minority whip, I say we don’t further debate this matter, so we don’t open wounds,” Enugu West representative, Osita Ngwu, added.

After listening to the arguments for and against the motion to immortalize the former INEC chairman, the deputy senate president voiced the question, with the majority rejecting the proposal.

However, in a show of respect for his contributions, the Senate opted to pay tribute to his memory, which was unanimously approved through a voice vote.