Senate goes on recess for Eid-Kabir celebration

The Senate has gone on recess until July 19 in commemoration of Eid-Kabir celebrations for lawmakers and other Muslim faithfuls across the country

It stated that while they are on recess, if there is need for them to have an emergency session, the lawmakers should always be prepared to be available as much as possible.

During the plenary yesterday in Abuja, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan wished Nigerians ahead of the Eid-Kabir celebrations.

“I wish us a very happy and memorable Eid-Kabir recess and also wish all Nigerians happy celebration.

“While we are on recess, if there is need for us to have an emergency session, we should always be prepared to be available as much as possible.

“Because as parliamentarians, we are also medical doctors of some of sorts in the polity.

“We should also ensure that our constituencies get to know what we have been doing here. We still have that onerous responsibility educating the people we serve because many of them don’t understand what our responsibilities are,” he said.

