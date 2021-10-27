Senate frees INEC to transmit Anambra poll result electronically

Lawmakers at the National Assembly have given Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) green light to transmit result of forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, saying the commission was free to choose the method fitting for the exercise ahead.

They explained that the electoral body was free to transmit the Anambra State governorship election result electronically if the method would ensure free, fair and credible election across the state without hitches.

The lawmakers who spoke through the Chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, on Wednesday while briefing journalists after the committee and INEC met with stakeholders on the November 6 election, said that the lawmakers would be supporting the commission to deliver credible election.

According to him, it is left for INEC to decide whether it will transfer the election results in Anambra or not. They have done that in the previous elections in Edo and Ondo States.

“Even before the INEC started transferring elections results from polling units, Nigerians have been monitoring results of elections the moments they are being announced at polling stations and by 4pm, even before the final results are announced, many Nigerians would have seen them on the internet. Nigerians are fully involved in elections,” he said.

Gaya said that INEC assured the joint committee that it would go ahead with the Anambra election and declare the winner despite the prevailing security situation in the State.

“We expect the people of the state to cooperate fully with the electoral body by being law abiding. The only way to achieve free and fair, credible election in Anambra is for everybody to eschew violence,” Gaya added.

On his part, the INEC chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, said that the agency has recovered from the series of attacks by yet to be identified persons in Anambra state.

“We have recovered from the series of attacks on our facilities and I am happy to say that we have deployed all the non-sensitive materials to all the local government areas.

“We have trained the requisite number of ad hoc staff for the election and we have also mobilized members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers for efficient distribution of materials on Election Day. As far as INEC is concerned, we are good to go on November 6, 2021,” he said.

