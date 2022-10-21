Senate ex-president’s first son dies @51 after losing cancer battle

The Senate former president, David Mark, has confirmed death of his first son, Tunde, and narrated how Biochemist died after finally losing a long battle against cancer in the United Kingdom (UK).

Mark said that the Havard trainee, who they were expecting to win the battle against the disease, succumbed after pains accompanying the ailment overpowered him and breathed his last abroad.

He added that his survival was a major wish of the family while celebrating his 51st birthday barely a week ago with him.

The former lawmaker, in a statement released on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Mumeh, said that even though the wish did not come to pass.

Mark lamented that he and other members of the family watched at the hospital how Tunde passed on peacefully in the hospital.

After his death, The Guild gathered that sympathizers have thronged the former lawmaker’s home in GRA Otukpo residence of the family to commiserate with them over Tunde’s death.

Tunde attended Yaba Military School in Yaba, Lagos State where he obtained his first school leaving certificate before proceeding to Fernden Prep School, Haslemere, Surrey, the UK where he attended Secondary school.

The deceased, who obtained B.Sc degree from Kings College, London, later studied immunology alongside biochemistry and later Biological Sciences at the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Harvard, and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

