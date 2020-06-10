Senators disassociate chamber from letter instigating probe against Akpabio 

Nigerians senators have dissociated the red chamber from a letter refuted attributed to it that it requested the services of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The one hundred and nine senators said the clarification had become imperative after a forged letter dated 7th May 2020, purported to emanate from the Senate and addressed to the EFFC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, and was widely reported by the different media platform.

The Clerk to the Senate, Mr. Nelson Ayewoh, while debunking the claims said the content of the letter attributed to the senate where the upper chamber directed the EFCC to probe Akpabio over financial improprieties at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was false and misleading.

Ayewoh, through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to disregard the viral letter and reports on it saying the purported letter was forged and does not emanate from the senate or any of its principal officers.

He noted that the pattern of the purported letter was different from that of the red chamber and that the letter fraudulently indicates that the Deputy President of the Senate had directed the Clerk of the Senate to petition the Hon. Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and one Mr. Scott Ikott Tommey on allegations bordering on alleged corruption at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Senate clerk urged security agencies to swing into action and investigate the source of the forgery which he described as vexatious.

“The general public and all concerned are hereby invited to note as follows: that at no time did the Deputy Senate President, His Excellency, Senator Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege, request me to forward any petition to any Agency of government;

“That at no time did the Office of the Clerk, Senate issue or caused to be issued, a petition seeking the monitoring and investigation of the Hon. Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio, or any person for that matter; that the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has channels for addressing public petitions.

“In this instant case, no petition on the subject matter is before the Senate and therefore, no Resolution could have been taken in this regard;

“That the letterhead used by the mischief-maker(s) is different from the one in use in my Office as the reference number NASS/CS/99/R/21/19 on the forged letter is not an aspect of our filing index; and the style, syntax and word fonts employed by the mischief-maker(s) in their correspondence varies from our in-house standard.

“Accordingly, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as well as the general public, are hereby advised to disregard this discredited petition,” the statement said.