Senate directs IGP to investigate Plateau killings

The Senate has directed the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to conduct a thorough investigation into the recent killings in Anguwan Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, which claimed the lives of at least 28 people.

In addition to calling for the perpetrators to be tracked down, they resolved to send a high-powered delegation, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, to the affected communities to console the victims and the people of Plateau State.

Lawmakers noted that the recurring attacks expose deeper security challenges in the region, warning that continued instability could worsen humanitarian conditions and disrupt livelihoods across the state.

They emphasized that protecting citizens is the government’s core responsibility and called for stronger, more coordinated responses from security agencies to prevent further loss of lives and property.

The resolutions followed deliberations on Tuesday regarding the attack in Anguwan Rukuba, Jos North, where at least 28 people were killed on March 29, 2026.

The motion was sponsored by Senators Diket Plang and Dachung Mwadkon, who highlighted increasing violence in Kanam and Jos North, describing the incidents as coordinated assaults on civilians.

Plang said, “Worthy of note is the fact that one of the challenges faced by security agencies is inadequate personnel, as the current data show a ratio of one policeman to 650 citizens, which is in opposition to the recommended United Nations standard. This needs to be escalated as a matter of urgency.”

Also contributing, Senator Simon Lalong said, “When I was governor, it happened like that. Just within fifty yards, several people were killed. This time it was on Palm Sunday.”

Lawmakers further called for increased recruitment into security agencies, establishment of operational bases in vulnerable areas, and provision of relief materials to displaced persons, while observing a minute of silence in honour of those killed.