Senate didn’t suspend nor withdrew tax reform bills- Bamidele

Amid the misrepresentation of its legislative intent, the Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, has clarified that the upper chamber of the National Assembly did not suspend or withdraw any consideration or deliberation on the Tax Reform Bills, 2024.

Bamidele, therefore, warned against the pervasive misrepresentation of the intent of the Senate on the tax reform proposals, noting that the upper chamber “cannot be bullied into adopting a certain procedure” not consistent with its rules and proceedings.

Bamidele made this clarification at the plenary on Thursday, describing how the Senate constituted a special committee chaired by the Minority Leader, Abba Moro on yesterday, to resolve grey areas of the tax reform initiatives.

The upper chamber, presided over by Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jubrin on Wednesday, set up the special committee to engage the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, to resolve the issues surrounding the Tax Reform Bills, 2024.

However, a section of the media had reported that the Senate had suspended and withdrawn further considerations and deliberations on the Tax Reform Bills, 2024 contrary to its rules and proceedings in the previous legislative day.

With this misrepresented intent of the Senate, Bamidele invoked Order 42 of the Senate Rules as well as Section 60 and 62 (1-4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (amended) to clarify the position of the Senate on the Tax Reform Bills, 2024.

In his presentation, Bamidele noted that no part of the votes and proceedings of the Senate where it was stipulated that further consideration of or deliberation on the Tax Reform Bills, 2024 had been suspended or withdrawn.

He explained that the Federal Executive Council through the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria sponsored the Bills at the two chambers of the National Assembly, saying the Bills were not a private member bill.

Bamidele said: “Whatever we are doing is in accordance with the provision of our constitution. We are the legislative arm of government. We take our instruction and guidance from the 1999 Constitution and not from any other institution or individual no matter how highly placed, not even from the governors or any other person than the 1999 Constitution.

“What was reported is that the Senate had suspended further consideration of or deliberation on the Tax Reform Bills 2024. The media platform even invited the Nasarawa State Governor, Mr. Abdullah Sule, pointedly telling the governor that the Senate had withdrawn the Bills.

“The media platform even described Bills as conundrum, which suggested that the Bills were problematic and we do not move from one television to another. The privilege that we have is the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This is where we do our deliberation. This is where we make the law. This is where we do effective representation of our people. If we have an issue to clarify, this is also the floor that we have rather than issuing press statements.

“Mr. President, we have just passed our votes and proceedings. It is a reflection of our deliberation of the previous legislative day. Nowhere in our votes and proceedings was it stated that we suspended further deliberation on the Tax Reform Bills 2024. This is because we did not.

“It is important to place on record that this Senate did not suspend and does not intend to suspend deliberations, considerations of the Tax Reform Bills 2024. As to withdrawal, Mr. President, this is simply my position.

“It is a misunderstanding of the legislative process for any person to have even reported that we have withdrawn the Bills. The Bills were executive bills transmitted by the Executive Arm of Government through the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is only the executive arm that withdraws this bill. It is not a private member bill sponsored by any Senator. So, no Senator is going to withdraw the Bills and there is no reason for these Bills to be withdrawn.

“In a legislative process, it is normal that some people will have concerns that is why in its wisdom, this Senate is referring this matter to the Senate Committee on Finance,” Bamidele made his clarification on the point of law.

He also warned that any attempt from any quarter “to intimidate the Parliament will be undemocratic,” noting that the National Assembly and its members would not be distracted from discharging their constitutional mandates.

He further said: “We will encourage consensus, discussion and engagement at all levels. But we cannot be bullied into adopting a certain procedure not consistent with the rules and proceedings of the Senate.

“As far as we are concerned, The Tax Reform Bills 2024 are still alive in the Senate. The Bills are equally receiving consideration at various levels. And we are open to further discussion, consideration and engagement on the Bills.”