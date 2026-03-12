Senate confirms retired female Naval officer as INEC commissioner

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of a retired senior Naval officer, Jamila Abubakar-Sadiq, as national electoral commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representing the north-east.

Abubakar-Sadiq’s confirmation by the lawmakers came barely one month after President Bola Tinubu asked the Senate to confirm the nomination of the female Naval officer.

The lawmaker representing Plateau South and chairman of the Senate committee on electoral matters, Bako Lalong, presented the report recommending her confirmation on the floor of the Senate on Thursday.

Lalong said the committee reviewed her credentials and screened the nominee before arriving at its recommendation.

“We adopted the methodology of asking for her curriculum vitae. We did the screening of the nominee,” Lalong said.

“She presented her papers, after carefully scrutinising all the relevant documents of the nominee and due consideration of her level of exposure, experiences, performances, qualifications, and integrity.

“The committee recommends as follows, that the Senate do confirm the nomination of Rear Admiral Jamila Abubakar Sadiq, retired, as National Electoral Commissioner-elect.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio congratulated the nominee and expressed confidence in her ability to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral system.

“I congratulate the confirmed nominee for her elevation, and pray that she will add value of our electoral system, at a time Nigerians are in dire need of credible elections and at a time when the national assembly has made the necessary laws to ensure transparency in elections and that every vote in Nigeria counts,” Akpabio said.

“I wish you a very peaceful and productive stay in INEC as a national commissioner. I do know that she will bring her wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of her services to our nation.

“Whilst at the same time, congratulating the president for continuing to point out women and bring them on board to serve the nation in various capacities.”