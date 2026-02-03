Senate confirms Oyewole as Supreme Court justice

The Senate has confirmed Justice Joseph Oyewole as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria following the adoption of a report by its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The confirmation followed the presentation of the committee’s report at plenary by its chairman, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire (APC, Ondo Central), who recommended Justice Oyewole for appointment to the apex court. The Senate subsequently approved the recommendation through a voice vote.

Justice Oyewole’s nomination was forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu in accordance with Section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The request was read on the floor by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and referred to the judiciary committee for screening.

Until his elevation, Justice Oyewole served as a Justice of the Court of Appeal, where he was recognised for his extensive judicial experience and contributions to the development of legal jurisprudence.

His confirmation is expected to further strengthen the Supreme Court’s capacity in the effective discharge of its constitutional responsibilities as Nigeria’s highest court.