Senate confirms EFCC boss amid corruption allegation

Lawmakers at the National Assembly have cleared the newly nominated boss of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, to head the anti-graft agency amid corruption allegations that greeted his nomination.

The new EFCC boss was confirmed during a plenary session at the Red Chamber of Senate presided by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week appointed Bawa as substantive Chairman of EFCC and has asked the Senate to confirm the anti-fraud expert for the post.

Buhari said that the appointment and presentation of Bawa, a 40-year-old expert, was in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

The president, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, appealed to the lawmakers to confirm Bawa as chairman to further strengthen the anti-graft agency’s effort towards curbing fraud across the country.

This request came barely six months after the suspension of the immediate past chairman, Ibrahim Magu, over alleged misappropriation and abuse of office.

Earlier while appearing before the Senate, the now confirmed anti-graft boss promised to work with his team and other relevant agencies in recovering all stolen assets for the betterment of Nigerians.

According to him, I will work with strategic partners around the world to see that Nigeria benefits from the repatriation of assets stolen from her coffers.

He added that though he would be though in ensuring all looted funds from Nigeria were recovered, the constitution would guide his actions.

Bawa also promised to prioritize transparency and accountability during his tenure, adding that he would adopt digital record keeping across the agency.

Before the nomination, Bawa had undergone several specialized trainings in different parts of the world and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

Bawa, who holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy, was a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.