Senate confirms Dongban-Mensem as Appeal Court President 

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal.

The Guild reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday written to the National Assembly in seeking the confirmation of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the court after her nomination.

He explained that the request was in line with Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The President’s request was contained in a letter read on the floor during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday.

“Pursuant to Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner,” the letter from the President read.

However, the Senators on Thursday confirmed Dongban-Mensem nomination as the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria after a report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

In his report, Bamidele who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District in the red chamber said no petition was received against Dongban-Mensem’s nomination.

“The nominee is a fit and proper person for appointment as the President of the Court of Appeal. The Committee recommends that the Senate do confirm the nomination of Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem as Honourable President of the Court of Appeal,” he said.

Congratulating the nominee over her confirmation, the Senator representing Delta South, James Manager, said the nominee was eminently qualified for the job and that due process is being followed in her appointment, adding that there was no need for debate on the floor of the Senate except for her confirmation.

On his part, Senator Ike Ekweramdu, who represents Enugu West senatorial district urged the new President of the Court of Appeal to join forces with others to carry out reforms in the justice system especially in elections matters.

He expressed satisfaction that women are making progress in the scheme of things in the country, adding that Justice Mendem was also succeeding a woman who served and retired in the same capacity.