Senate confirms Cardoso as CBN’ new governor, four other deputies

After several minutes of drilling, the Senate has confirmed the appointment of Citi Bank former boss, Yemi Cardoso, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) new governor, who would be expected to address challenges that have crippled the country’s economy.

Also, the senators approved the appointment of four deputy governors nominated by President Bola Tinubu to work with Cardoso, in shaping a new direction for the Nigerian economy through the apex bank.

The four Deputy Governors screened and approved by the lawmakers on Tuesday as suitable to hold the office were Emem Usoro, Muhammad Abdullahi, Philip Ikeazor and Bala Bello.

Earlier, while responding to questions from the lawmakers,

Cardoso promised that his administration would inculcate a culture of compliance into the apex bank by adhering strictly to the CBN Act 2007.

He said: “I believe that the Central Bank under our watch will have no choice but to embrace a culture of compliance,” he assured the Senate on Tuesday while responding to questions at his and four deputy governors’ screening.

Regarding some of his predecessors breaching legislation, the former Citibank Nigeria chairman assured the lawmakers that “you won’t have that during our administration,” adding that his team would not tolerate such behaviour.

“We will not wait for oversight to come and tell us what to do. We will ensure that by the time the system is passing through us, we catch it and we deal with it,” said Cardoso who promised zero tolerance for abuse of compliance.

“That is a cultural shift, a change in mindset, but we will make sure it happens,” he asserted.

