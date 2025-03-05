31.1 C
Senate begins probe on Natasha’s allegations against Akpabio

The Senate has initiated a probe into allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The National Assembly began this scrutiny immediately after Akpoti-Uduaghan presented a petition, alleging misconduct by Akpabio, including sexual harassment, obstruction of service, and abuse of office against the Senate.

Following the lawmaker’s petition, the Senate president, who presided over the proceeding, referred Akpoti-Uduaghan’s complaint to the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions.

Speaking during a plenary session inside the chamber on Wednesday, Apkabio directed the committees to decide her fate and report back as soon as possible.

MORE DETAILS COMING.

