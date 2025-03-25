Senate begins discussion on establishing Lagos special varsity

The Senate has passed into second reading a bill seeking to establish the Federal University of Science and Technology, which would be situated in Epe, Lagos State.



The bill was sponsored by the Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, and seconded by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Oyelola Ashiru.



Leading debate on the proposed university on Tuesday, Bamidele explained the significance of establishing the new university, which according to him, was designed to produce highly skilled graduates to drive the country’s innovation and economic growth.



Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central, said when finally established, the university would provide top-notch education in various fields of science and technology that would drive the country’s digital economy



In specific terms, according to him, the university will offer a wide range of undergraduate programmes in fields such as Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, National Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics among others



He further explained that the proposed university “has a mission of producing highly skilled graduates who will drive innovation and economic growth in Nigeria.



“This is the fundamental justification for the establishment of this specialised institution of higher learning, Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, Lagos State.



“For Nigeria to become one of the world’s leading economies as currently being pursued by this administration, we must be ready to adjust and position our educational institutions so that their products are geared for the technological challenges inherent in such projections.



“The proposed University of Science and Technology is a tertiary institution dedicated to provide top-notch education in various fields of science and technology.



Buttressing Bamidele’s justification for the establishment of the university, Ashiru noted that Epe symbolised new Lagos, gradually emerging the country’s fast-growing hub of economic and industrial complex.



According to the deputy senate leader, Epe is where the new development is taking place. It is in proximity to Ibeju-Lekki, the hub of industrial activities, creative economy and real estate development.



With the rising profile of the host community, Ashiru urged the upper chamber to unanimously approve the creation of the university for the advancement of the community and Nigeria as a whole.



Consequently, the senate passed the bill into second reading and referred it to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund to report back to the plenary within four weeks.

Senate Confirms Nwakuche New Nigeria Correctional Service Comptroller-General and ratified the appointment of Sylvester Nwakuche as the new Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).



The decision was sequel to the screening of Nwakuche, which was conducted by the Senate Committee on Interior chaired by Senator Adams Oshiomhole on March 12, 2025.



Presenting his committee’s report at the plenary yesterday, Oshiomhole told the Senate that the committee found the nominee suitable for the headship of the country’s apex correctional centre.



According to him, no petition was filed against the nominee from any quarter; neither was there any incriminating report was found against him.



He added that the nominee possessed the requisite educational qualification for the position of the comptroller-general; displayed high level of intelligence and showed temerity to function in the office.



Consequently, according to the chairman, the committee members unanimously expressed satisfaction with the nominee’s presentation, wealth of experience, performance, qualification, competence and integrity. We found him suitable for the appointment.





He added that the committee recommended Nwakuche for confirmation having studied the nominee’s curriculum vitae and other relevant documents in addition to exhaustive interaction and deliberation



The senate unanimously confirmed Nwakuche’s appointment based on the report of its committee oversighting the Ministry of Interior.



Nwakuche had during his screening revealed that the number of prisoners on death row had risen from 3,590 in September 2024 t0 3,688 in March 2025, representing a 2.73 percent increase or 98 prisoners within six months.



He explained major challenges facing the correctional service in the country, revealing that the majority of inmates “are currently awaiting trials. That is our major headache we are trying to address on a daily basis.”



He identified the state governors as part of the challenges confronting the correctional centre, citing their indecision to execute inmates on the death row and their refusal to commute their death sentence to life imprisonment.



He observed: “If they commute death sentences to life imprisonment, it is easier for us to distribute them to rural correctional facilities which are not as congested as those in urban correctional facilities.”



He proposed strategic collaboration with the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS); Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to speed up the wheel of justice in the country.



According to him, this is very important for any establishment to forge ahead. An establishment like correctional centres cannot do anything without collaboration. We are the one at the recipient of the products of all the prosecuting agencies.



Directorate of Media and Public Affairs,Office of the Senate Leader, The Senate (The Red Chamber),Federal Republic of Nigeria.