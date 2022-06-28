Senate begins corruption probing against former CJ

The Senate has began the probing of corruption allegations against the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Tanko Muhammad following his resignation.

This was said to have been sequel to a motion on Matter of Urgent Public Importance moved by Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti).

The Senate was said to have on June 22, mandated the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, to, as a matter of urgency, wade into the crisis rocking the judiciary.

During hearing on Thursday, Bamidele, while moving the motion pursuant to Rules 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Orders, noted that poor welfare of judicial officers would affect the delivery of the judiciary in respect of their output and would prevent them not to perform optimally.

“The sacred image of the judiciary, which is the epicentre of the temple of justice should be preserved by the Senate through appropriate legislative measures in order to safeguard this highly revered institution and prevent it from being ridiculed,” he said.

The lawmaker who regretted the former CJN’s resignation said that “this development will not prevent the committee from going ahead with its assignment in the quest to find a probable lasting solution to the matter.

“Even though Muhammad has stepped down as CJN, most of the issues raised by the Justices of the Supreme Court and other stakeholders within the judiciary still remain and need to be addressed urgently to prevent an eventual shut-down of the Judiciary.”

Supporting the motion, Deputy Chief Whip, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi, said that “this motion will show clearly that the Senate is not unaware of the role it is supposed to play.

On his part, the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that he can see most of the emphasis is on funding and that they would look into the issues.

As gathered, recently, 14 Justices of the Supreme Court leveled allegations of corruption against the former CJN, Muhammad. The Justices, in a memo, protested the non-payment of legitimate entitlements by the former CJN among others.

The former CJN, Muhammad, had on Monday, June 27, resigned from his position, reportedly on health grounds.

