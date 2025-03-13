Senate backs Akpabio, dismisses Natasha’s sexual harassment allegation

The Senate has thrown its weight behind Senate President Godswill Akpabio, passing a vote of confidence in him despite allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The lawmaker’s support for Akpabio came after the suspended Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Akpoti-Uduaghan addressed the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York, claiming she was suspended for raising allegations of sexual harassment against the former governor.

The vote of confidence was passed unanimously during a plenary session inside the chamber on Thursday, following a motion moved by Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele who represents Ekiti Central, and seconded by Deputy Minority Leader, representing Osun West, Olalere Oyewumi.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Bamidele acknowledged heightened public interest in the matter due to allegations made by Akpoti-Uduaghan .

However, he insisted that the Senate received no formal notification of sexual harassment claims between August 2023 and the present, and that the issue at hand was strictly a matter of disciplinary action for breaches of Senate rules.”

“I want to make it clear that the matter referred to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges had nothing to do with sexual harassment. The Senate President did not preside over any case related to such allegations. What was addressed was a flagrant disregard for Senate rules and we followed due process as guided by the Constitution,” he said.

He further emphasized the Senate’s authority to regulate its proceedings, including the suspension of senators, as essential to maintaining order and upholding legislative integrity.

The senate leader also refuted claims that the Akpabio acted beyond its constitutional rights, noting that suspension remains the only alternative to anarchy within the chamber.

“It was never an issue before us that any member of us was sexually harassed and we hold on to that point. We need to put the events of the last two weeks and concentrate. There is work before us and we have done everything possible, to ensure that the electoral reforms and others have legislative expressions.”

In response to international reactions, Bamidele clarified that the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) acted within its own rules and that any statements made by the Senator in question at the IPU meeting were done in a personal capacity, not as a designated delegate representing Nigeria.

“It was never an issue before us that any senator was sexually harassed. We need to move past the events of the last two weeks and focus on our legislative responsibilities. There is critical work before us, including electoral reforms, economic recovery, and tax reform bills.

“The 7th schedule of the 1999 Constitution is clear, and we all swore by oath that we will make laws for the good of this country. We swore to that oath and ensured everyone abides by that oath”.