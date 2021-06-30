Report on Interest
Senate approves over N74bn as Police 2021 Trust Fund budget

By News Desk

By The Guild

Lawmakers at the Red Chamber of Senate have approved the sum of N74,773,601,916.30 as the 2021 budget for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

In the fund approved, N63,757,712,600.00 was budgeted for capital expenditure, N10,027,610,310.25 for overhead expenditure, and N988,279,006.05 was earmarked for personnel cost.

The lawmakers’ approval followed the presentation of the harmonised report of the Senate and the House of Representatives Committees on Police Affairs. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Dauda Jika, presented the report during plenary on Wednesday.

More to follow…

