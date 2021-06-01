Senate approves Fed. poly Ilaro upgrade to varsity

Lawmakers at the National Assembly have approved the upgrades of the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State, to a University of Technology, to expand opportunities for advanced education in technology in the state.

The lawmakers decision to upgrade the institution to varsity followed the third reading of a bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Ilaro, and for Other Matters Connected therewith.

The Bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of Federal University of Technology, Ilaro and for other matters connected therewith” was sponsored by Senator Solomon Adeola (Lagos West), sponsored by by Senator Solomon Adeola, an All Progressives Congress senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District.

It would be recalled that the Bill was originally sponsored by Senator Adeola in the 8th Senate but could not be passed before the expiration of the 8th Senate and it was again represented in the 9th Senate for consideration and passage.

The approval, during the plenary on Tuesday at the Senate, followed the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, by Senator Sadiq Sulaiman (Kwara North) on behalf of the chairman of the committee, Senator Ahmad Babba-Kaita (Katsina North) at plenary.

The report stated that there was a need to expand opportunities for advanced education in technology.

Sulaimon added that the upgrade of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro to a University of Technology would be of tremendous benefit to the host community, provide employment, educational development, and increase avenue for degree awards in technological fields by Nigerian youths.

The President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan congratulated Adeola for the passage of the Bill that he had pursued since the 8th Senate.

Adeola, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Kayode Odunaro, said the passage of the Bill marks a fulfillment of one of his legislative agenda in relation to the institutional development of education at all levels.

He added the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro has enough facilities for the upgrade to take-off to a university with less expenditure that would have been required for the establishment of a new university.

