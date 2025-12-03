Senate approves death penalty for terrorist financiers, kidnappers, others

The Senate has approved a major amendment aimed at strengthening laws against kidnapping, endorsing the death penalty not only for kidnappers but also for financiers, informants, and others who facilitate such crimes.

The amendment, targeting the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act (TPPA), seeks to classify kidnapping, hostage-taking, and related offences as acts of terrorism, granting security agencies broader powers to investigate, prosecute, and deter such crimes across the country.

During the plenary session held on Wednesday, presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele and other lawmakers emphasized the urgent need to send a strong deterrent message, noting that kidnapping in Nigeria has evolved into organized, commercialized, and militarized crimes that disrupt communities and livelihoods.

Speaking during the session, Bamidele said the amendment became necessary because kidnapping had evolved from isolated criminal acts into “coordinated, commercialised, and militarised” operations that mirror terrorism.

According to him, “What were once isolated incidents have escalated into coordinated, commercialised, and militarised acts of violence perpetrated by organised criminal groups.”

“The bill prescribes death penalty not only for perpetrators and financiers, but also for their informants, logistics providers, harbourers, transporters, and anyone who knowingly assists, facilitates, or supports kidnapping operations. Attempt, conspiracy, or incitement to kidnap attracts the same penalty,” he clarified.

The bill, which received cross-party support from senators including Adams Oshiomhole, Orji Uzor Kalu, and Abba Moro, has now been referred to the Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, National Security and Intelligence, and Interior.

The Senate committees are expected to conduct a public hearing and fine-tune the bill before returning it to plenary.

The next stage in committee will determine whether the mandatory death penalty provisions are retained in the final law.