Senate approves 14yrs jail term for students sexual harassment

The Senate has approved a bill prescribing up to 14 years’ imprisonment for educators found guilty of sexually harassing students in tertiary institutions.

The legislation follows a series of reported sexual harassment scandals involving lecturers at universities in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Nsukka, Kano, Benin, and Abuja. Many victims have historically been reluctant to pursue justice due to fear of victimisation, stigma, or opaque internal disciplinary systems.

The bill, titled Sexual Harassment of Students (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2025 (HB.1597), was presented for concurrence by Senate Leader Sopeyi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central.

Bamidele explained that the bill is designed to protect students from all forms of sexual misconduct and abuse within academic environments while establishing clear legal frameworks for the enforcement and punishment of offenders.

The Ekiti lawmaker further stated that the legislation seeks to promote ethical standards in tertiary education, uphold the sanctity of the student-educator fiduciary relationship, and protect human dignity.

According to the Senate, “Any person who commits any of the offences or acts specified in clause 4 (1), (2) and (3) of this Bill is guilty of an offence of felony and shall, on conviction, be sentenced to an imprisonment term of up to 14 years but not less than 5 years, without an option of a fine.

“(i) Any person who commits any of the offences or acts specified in Clause 4 (4), (5) and (6) of this Bill is guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to an imprisonment term of up to 5 years but not less than 2 years, without an option of a fine.”

The bill also provides that a student who alleges harassment may pursue a civil action for breach of fiduciary duty, with the standard of proof the same as in civil proceedings.

It outlines a wide range of offences, including demanding sexual favours, making sexual advances, inducing others to commit harassment, and unwanted touching or gestures.

The legislation specifies that marriage between the educator and student is the only valid defence, and that consent cannot be used as a defence where an educator-student relationship exists.

“Sexual harassment complaints may be filed by the student, relatives, guardians or any concerned party to the Police or Attorney-General, with copies also submitted to the institution’s Independent Sexual Harassment Prohibition Committee,” it stated.

During Wednesday’s session, some lawmakers called for the bill’s scope to be expanded to include settings beyond tertiary institutions.

The Lawmaker representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, argued that the legislation should also cover workplaces and other sectors.

“There is no need to restrict sexual harassment issues to students. We should craft this law in a way that gives it universal application,” he said.

However, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary, noted that the bill had already passed through the House of Representatives and was only open for concurrence.

Barau also emphasized that existing laws already address harassment in workplace settings, noting that the current legislation focuses specifically on protecting students in academic institutions.

After the debate, the bill was subsequently adopted by the Senate and passed for third reading, moving one step closer to becoming law.