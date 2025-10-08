Senate approves 10yrs passport ban for Nigerians convicted abroad

Determined to reshape global perception about Nigerians, the Senate has approved a bill seeking to impose a 10-year international passport ban on Nigerians convicted of crimes in foreign countries.

The bill, which aims to amend the Passport (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap. P343, 2004, was sponsored by Senator Bello Sani Abubakar (APC, Niger North). It has been referred to the Senate Committee on Interior for further legislative action, including public hearings.

The approval took place on Tuesday during plenary at the National Assembly in Abuja, where senators debated and passed the bill through its second reading after an extensive deliberation on its implications for Nigerians living abroad.

Under the proposed law, any Nigerian convicted abroad would have their international passport withdrawn for 10 years after completing their sentence.

The bill’s sponsor stated that the measure is intended to deter citizens from engaging in criminal activities overseas and to protect the country’s global image.

Senator Abubakar, while presenting the bill, lamented that the Nigerian passport has lost prestige due to the involvement of some Nigerians in criminal activities abroad.

He cited visa restrictions imposed by countries such as China, Canada, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates as examples of the consequences of these negative perceptions.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio expressed support for the proposal, describing it as a bold step toward preserving the dignity and integrity of Nigerian citizens.

He also raised concerns over reports that some non-Nigerians have allegedly used Nigerian passports to commit crimes abroad, thereby tarnishing the nation’s image.

However, the bill has drawn mixed reactions from analysts and human rights advocates, who question its fairness and feasibility. Critics argue that a blanket 10-year passport ban could infringe on citizens’ rights and create implementation challenges, especially in cases of disputed convictions or appeals.

Others warned that the measure could lead to diplomatic and legal complications with foreign countries.

The bill is expected to undergo further scrutiny at the committee level before being presented for third reading and concurrence by the House of Representatives. If passed into law, the measure will mark one of the toughest sanctions yet imposed on Nigerians convicted abroad.