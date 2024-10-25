24.4 C
Lagos
Friday, October 25, 2024
Senate advocates stringent punishments for smugglers

The Senate has advocated that the Federal Government increases Demand notices slammed on importers aiming to circumvent the system and other severe measures to reduce smuggling operations across the country’s borderlines.

Aside from that, the lawmakers urged the Customs to continuously distribute consumable items and clothes seized from smugglers to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps to aid their speedy reintegration into the society.

Meanwhile, the senators have commended the Customs particularly the Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone A for going after the smugglers and seizing their items without recording any causalities.

The lawmakers led by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Isah Jibrin, advocated this on Friday during visit to the Zone A Command in Lagos.

MORE DETAILS SOON

 

