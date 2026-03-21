Segun Johnson, fiancee part ways after 13yrs courtship

A UK-based woman named Debirah has taken to social media to share her experience with the popular Nigerian singer and hypeman Segun Johnson, alleging that he ended their 13-year relationship.

According to her, she had been living independently in the United Kingdom before the singer persuaded her to return to Nigeria so they could build a future together.

In a video circulating online, the woman recounted how their relationship, which spanned over a decade, ended abruptly shortly after she made a major life decision at his request.

The woman explained that she initially hesitated when Segun Johnson asked her to relocate, as she did not want to become dependent on him. From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram. However, she said he reassured her and insisted that he would support her, prompting her to leave her job and return to Lagos without informing her friends.

Upon arrival, she claimed he welcomed her warmly, even gifting her a necklace and celebrating his birthday with her the following day. For a moment, she believed they were finally settling into a shared future after years of ups and downs. Things reportedly took a different turn just weeks later. The woman alleged that after Johnson returned from a trip to the UK, she noticed a money-counting machine in his possession.

urious, she said she asked about its source, only to be told it was a gift from another woman. According to her, further checks on his phone revealed that the woman had been in a relationship with him for about a year.

The discovery left her shocked, especially given the promises he had made before she relocated. She further claimed that when she confronted the singer, he showed little remorse. Instead of meeting her in person as initially planned, he reportedly sent a voice note ending the relationship. In the message, she said he told her he wanted to move on with someone else, adding that “now is the time” as he was not getting any younger.

The situation escalated quickly, with the woman alleging that her belongings were later sent back to her through a ride-hailing service. Reflecting on the experience, the woman said what hurt her most was not just the breakup, but the circumstances surrounding it. She questioned why he would ask her to leave her life abroad and make such a major sacrifice, only to end things shortly after.