Security team rescues nursing mother, baby, four other Edo train victims from captive

No fewer than six more victims of the Edo train attacks including a baby and the mother, were reported to have been rescued by a joint security team from the forest where they were kept by their abductors in the state.

Others that were rescued by the team supported with logistics by the state government include a 65-year-old man, a 6-year-old girl, and her two siblings who were between ages two and five.

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, who disclosed this during a press briefing on Money in Benin, the state capital, stated that more men have been sent after the train attackers in Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

He commended the rescue team in the bush and their support staff that were working tirelessly to ensure the victims were rescued and reunited with their families.

“I am pleased to inform Edo people and Nigerians that six people have been rescued in the past 24 hours. A man of about 65 years old, a nursing mother with her baby, one girl of about six years old and siblings a boy and a girl between the ages of two and five. These people have been rescued and operation bush combing is still ongoing.

“We also want to reassure the Edo people that the government is taking this matter very seriously and we are asking for any information that will lead to arrests. I told you before that one person has been arrested. A couple of other suspects have been arrested who were formerly declared wanted with kidnapping cases in that Edo Central area, they too are helping with the police investigation.

“We know it is a very sensitive matter that is why we have to keep the press abreast to avoid sensationalism. I get clearance from the security agencies before I come to talk to the public about what is going on, these are issues that have been cleared for public consumption

“We are appealing to Edo people that if they see anything, they should say something and we want to reassure the victims’ families that the Edo State government is taking this very seriously and we believed we have cordoned a huge part of the forest and as I said, nobody knows or forests more than our hunters, our vigilante men, our security agencies. Operation bush combing is ongoing and we are confident that very soon, all the hostages will say something we want to reassure the victims’ families that the Edo State government is taking this very seriously and we believed we have cordoned off a huge part of the forest and as I said, nobody knows or forests more than our hunters, our vigilante men, our security agencies. The operation bush combing is ongoing and we are confident that very soon, all the hostages will be released”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

