Security team rescues abducted Israeli national in Taraba

A joint security team has rescued an Israeli national and staff of an construction company, SCC company, Gil Itamar, who was abducted by gunmen in the Atim Community, where he had been living since arriving the country for an investment in the state.

The team comprising the Taraba Police Command, the military and local hunters, brough the Israeli out from the kidnappers’ den after minutes of search and fierce gun battle inside the forest along the Takum/Chanchangi road.

As gathered, the rescue operation was conducted on Friday by the security team after a staff of the company raised the alarm over the abduction of the construction expert a few meters away from their office in the state.

A security officer who partook in the rescue operation told The Guild that, “Immediately after the gunmen abducted the foreign national, a staff member of the SCC company, where the Israeli was also an employee, quickly called the state police command.

“We received the distress call from the staff member who identified himself as Saidu, and in response, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Takum, along with officers from the 67 PMF, military personnel, and hunters, launched a rescue mission.”

“Following an intense search of the forest that the kidnappers escaped into, the security team finally caught the assailants in a hideout, where a fierce gun battle ensued; the kidnappers, overpowered, were forced to flee while leaving the Israeli national behind.

“After being rescued, Itamar was taken to the SCC’s health facility in Takum where he is currently receiving medical attention”, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Taraba’s Police Commissioner, Bretet Emmanuel, praised the officers involved in the operation, assuring the public that the police will continue to safeguard the state and pursue criminals relentlessly.

He revealed further that efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing criminals, with authorities determined to bring them to justice.

He also warned that criminal activities in Taraba would no longer be tolerated.