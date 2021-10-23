Security team recaptures fleeing inmates after Oyo prison attacks

Dozens of inmates that fled from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abolongo, Oyo State were reported to have been recaptured by security agencies from their hideout.

Aside from those that were rearrested, others were also said to have returned voluntarily hours after gunmen set them free following an attack on the correctional facility in the state.

In a video monitored by our correspondent on Saturday, over 20 inmates were seen being led into the correctional centre to complete their jail terms and get their sentences as stipulated by law.

Confirming inmates return, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbosola, disclosed that some inmates were still on the run, and security personnel were currently on their trail.

Aregbesola, meanwhile, did not give details of the inmates that were recaptured and others yet to return but assured Nigerians that the fleeing inmates would be recaptured and brought back to the custodial centre.

The minister, through a statement by his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure, stressed that the situation has been brought under control and that security has been beefed up to prevent future attacks.

“Security agencies are on the trail of the escaped inmates, while a joint security services manhunt has been launched immediately for the apprehension of the assailants,” he said in the statement.

“This has led to the capture of some of the inmates while others returned voluntarily. However, those who are on the run are advised to turn themselves in, as an escape from lawful custody is a serious offense. The full weight of the law will be brought on them when arrested.”

He, however, narrated that the attacks, which left the facility threatened, stated that security personnel attached to the correctional centre succumbed to the gunmen after over 20 minutes of exchanging firepowers.

Aregbesola said: “At about 10.00 pm yesterday, October 22, 2021, a large number of heavily-armed gunmen attacked the Abolongo Custodial Centre, in Oyo, Oyo State.

“Armed squad unit members of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and other security agencies on guard at the facility engaged the attackers in a gun duel that lasted for 20 minutes before they were overpowered.”

“The attackers subsequently used grenades and other explosives to gain access into the awaiting trial section of the facility and set free many of the awaiting trial inmates. Other sections of the facilities were left untouched,” he added.

The minister noted that the Controller-General of NCoS has been on the situation immediately after the incident occurred to ensure the inmates’ return.

He assured residents to go about their normal businesses, but to report any suspicious movement or any sign of the escaped inmates and the gunmen to the nearest security post around them.

