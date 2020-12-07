Security operatives storm Lekki Toll gate to prevent EndSARS protest

Concerned by wanton destruction and unrest that may marred another round of protest in Lagos State, security operatives, including personnel of military and Nigerian Police Force, have surrounded the Lekki Toll Plaza, to prevent breakdown of law and order in the state.

As gathered, the move was to forestall another outbreak of protest against police brutality which snowballed into looting, killings, arson across the state in October.

Our correspondent learnt that the the combined security operatives were deployed around midnight to ensure the plaza was not occupied on Monday morning.

The action was coming barely 24-hours after the Lagos State Police Command warned residents, particularly the youths against against any gathering, procession or protest in the state.

It explained that the warning become imperative after several intelligence report suggesting that some groups are planning to embark on the replica of the recent EndSARS protest in the state.

According to a statement on Sunday by the command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Odejobi, the planned protest was proposed to commence on Monday 7th December, 2020 (today) at designated locations in the state.

“The Lagos State Police command wishes to re-echo and remind the general public that the Government of Lagos State, businesses, individuals and security families still groan in losses and pains that the last violent Endsars protest occasioned. Lagos State is still nurturing the wounds orchestrated by some violent Endsars protesters and not fit to accommodate such protest for now.

“In the light of the above, the Lagos State Police Command therefore warns those who might want to disguise under Endsars protest to cause another set of mayhem, brouhaha and violence in the state, to desist from such plans as the police and other security agencies will not fold their arms seeing individuals or groups orchestrating another violence and anarchy in the state. The Command also warns parents and guardians to warn and discourage their children and wards from being lured into any act, gathering or protest capable of causing violence in the state.

“The Command wishes to reiterate that any unlawful gathering, procession or protest will be suppressed professionally in accordance with the provisions of the law. The police command encourages Lagosians and those who are in Lagos for their genuine engagements, to go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to maintain law and order within the length and breadth of Lagos State,” the statement said.