Security operatives lay siege on Edo Assembly

Security operatives, including policemen, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have reportedly laid siege on the Edo State House of Assembly.

Their presence may not be unconnected to the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idiaye, by the state lawmakers yesterday.

The stern looking policemen were seen surrounding the Assembly complex in Benin City, the state capital on Thursday.

It was learnt that their presence was to thwart the planned resumption of plenary 17 out of the 24 lawmakers.

Details shortly…