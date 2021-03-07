Security operatives arrest Fulani herdsmen kidnap kingpin in Oyo

Residents of Ibarapa community in Oyo State may have begun having a sigh of relief after security operatives were said to have reportedly arrested a dreaded Fulani warlord identified as Iskilu Wakili said to have been terrorising the area.

As stated, the arrested ethnic warlord and his men had allegedly been involved in killings and kidnappings of residents in Ibarapa, Oke Ogun axis of the state.

Wakili’s arrest, said to have been carried out by a joint team of Ibarapa security operatives, including Oodua Peoples Congress, Vigilante, and other groups, was coming days after his second-in-command, Isiaka Muhammadu, was arrested alongside other gang members.

Confirming the arrest, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, said that the Wakili was arrested on Sunday morning after several attempts to resist arrest.

Adams, through a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said that the ethnic warlord had been handed over to the Divisional Police Office in Igbo Ora, Oyo State.

He added that Wakili was arrested alongside three unidentified other members and that the joint team would intensify efforts in safeguarding the people across the state.

“I am happy that the notorious kidnapper had been captured alongside three others. It is a good development and a positive signal to other criminal elements that the South-West is no longer an abode for bandits, kidnappers, and criminal herders.

“I commend all the members of the joint security team that has made this possible because with the video at my disposal, it was purely a neat job.

“With this development, I think the whole world will agree with me that the fight against insurgency, kidnapping, and banditry needs native intelligence, information gathering, and grassroots support from local securities and operatives.

“As I have said earlier that the effort to rid the South-West of bandits and kidnappers was to complement the efforts of the police and in doing that, it is also very important for the police to support the local security operatives because they are always at the grassroots and they have their ears to the ground on local security matters,” the statement said.