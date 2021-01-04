Security, education, healthcare top Borno’s N248bn budget for 2021

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has signed the 2021 appropriation bill into law saying security of lives and properties, education and healthcare would be given higher priority in the budget allocation.

Aside the trio, the governor noted that other areas to be prioritized include agriculture, provision of portable water as well as reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees.

The governor, while signing the increased budget on Monday at the Council Chamber of the government house in Maiduguri, charged all ministries, agencies and departments to comply strictly with the provisions of the 2021 appropriation law.

He also directed his cabinet members to accelerate activities in their ministries for the people of Borno to derive maximum benefit.

He said that the increase in the budget to the tune of N248 billion by the assembly was to cater for industrial projects by the Borno plastic industry and the Maiduguri International Hotel amongst series of others contained in the budget specifics that will be made public after publication.

Zulum had in his initial presentation proposed N135.1b was for capital projects which represented 65% of the budget sum, and N72b for recurrent.

However, the governor commended the leadership and members of the Borno State House of Assembly for their cooperation with the executive arm of government.

Before Zulum signed the budget, the Assembly Speaker, Abdulkarim Lawan, explained that the increase of the budget from N208b to N248b was to cater for industrial growth that will increase job opportunities.