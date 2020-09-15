Security agencies rescue four abducted FRSC officials

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that four of its personnel who were abducted by bandits have been rescued by combined efforts of security agencies.

The Guild had earlier reported that no fewer than two persons reportedly died, eight injured, and ten others missing after some unknown gunmen attack officials of the Corps in Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that the FRSC personnel were traveling from Sokoto and Kebbi States Command of the Corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi when they were reportedly attacked by gunmen who are suspected to be kidnappers at Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege between Adoka, Nasarawa state yesterday’s morning.

The Guild also learnt that the officers attacked by the gunmen at about 8 am on Monday morning were 26 in number and traveling in two buses for the said training in Nasarawa.

But confirming the new development, the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said that seven of the attacked personnel were currently receiving treatment in Abuja, adding that six were still abducted.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday, Kazeem explained that out of the 26 attacked on Monday, four have been rescued with the help of security agencies while six were still abducted.

“Two died on Monday. Presently, seven officers are receiving treatment in Abuja,” he said.

According to him, the deceased would be buried according to their religion, adding that necessary arrangements had been made concerning their funerals.

While commending effort of the Department of the State Service (DSS), Army, and the Police for their prompt effort to ensure four out of the 10 abducted personnel were rescued, Kazeem assured that the corps would continue to work closely with security agencies to ensure that the criminal elements were brought to book and justice was served when the six missing personnel were found.