Security agencies pick Sunday Igboho in Benin Rep.

A leader of the Yoruba Nation agitators, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho, was reported to have been arrested and detained foreign security agencies in Cotonou, Benin Republic, and would be repatriated to Nigeria very soon.

As gathered, he was arrested at an airport in Cotonou, the country’s capital while trying to board a flight to another country particularly Germany.

Igboho was arrested by the security forces in Benin Republic about three weeks after the Department of State Services declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, an allegation he has since denied.

It was learnt that the Yoruba Nation agitator could be repatriated to Nigeria from Benin Republic, one of Nigeria’s neighbouring countries in the West African sub region, later before the weekend.

“He was arrested in Cotonou while he tried to travel out on Monday night. His destination was Germany. The security forces in Benin Republic should repatriate him to Nigeria on Tuesday,” the source said.

Sunday Igboho’s arrest came barely 24 hours after 48 fellow agitators were granted bail by a court sitting in Yaba axis of Lagos State, following their arrest by Nigerian Police over alleged disturbance of public peace across the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

