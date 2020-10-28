Security agencies kill 5 bandits, injure others in Katsina 

No fewer than five bandits have been killed and several others injured by security agencies during a foiled attack on Tsaskiya Community of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

As learnt, the bandits were said to have been on revenge mission on Tuesday before the security agencies, including officers of Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Military, engaged them in a gun duel and repelled the planned coordinated attack.

Confirming the development, the state’s Police Commissioner, Sanusi Buba, said that the combined efforts against the bandits followed intelligence reports on the bandit’s activities, adding that the team’s prompt responses ensured the attack was foiled.

Through a statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, the commissioner said that the bandits, numbering over 200 and armed with sophisticated weapons entered the village through three security barricades.

He listed the weapons wielded by the bandits who were shooting sporadically to include General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) and AK 47 rifles, machetes among others.

“In the spur of the moment, the teams engaged the hoodlums into a gun duel and as a result five (5) suspected bandits were killed and many escaped with gunshots wounds.

“On the other hand, the hoodlums shot and killed one Rabe Bala, ‘M’, aged 30yrs, a lunatic from the village. The hoodlums while on their way out kidnapped three women who ran into a nearby bush path for safety.

“Search parties are still combing the nearby bushes with a view to recovering more dead bodies and/or arrest the injured bandits. An investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.