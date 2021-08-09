Secondus rejects resignation pressure from PDP’s top members

The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has disclosed that he would not be succumbing to pressure from the party’s top members and that no amount of protests would make him resign from his position.

He explained that rather than succumb to pressure, he would continue to work for the development of the party and reconcile all grieving party members to ensure unity and positioned PDP as a party to beat before, during, and after 2023 elections.

Secondus explained that it was surprising that those calling for his resignation could not provide any tangible reason why he should drop the position, adding that those bent on forcing him out were only afraid of due process and its result.

The main opposition party chairman disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi. Secondus challenged those calling for his resignation to bring forward the misdeeds that warrant forcing him out.

The statement reads: “The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said that he will not resign his position.

“Prince Secondus said in a short statement from his media office that nothing so far warrants his resignation from the party position and those tiny minority calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offense why he should resign.

“He said he will remain focussed and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election to lead this great party 44 months ago.”

It would be recalled that the embattled PDP chairman had been embroiled in a leadership tussle with top members of the party said to be perfecting plans for their ambitions ahead of the 2023 polls.

Also, the PDP House of Representatives caucus had during the weekend demanded the immediate resignation of Secondus and also urged the party leadership to save it from collapse.

“Formally asks the BoT and the Governors Forum of the PDP to ensure immediate and firm resolution of current challenges so as to enable a re-engineering, re-focusing process that would restore party members and millions of other Nigerians’ hope and confidence in the PDP as an alternative to the current dysfunctional, irresponsive and rudderless government of APC with its attendant suffering, miseries, political deceit, economic woes, insecurity and all-round disappointment foisted on favor millions of Nigerian families across the federation, and;

“Urge the current National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus) to consider making the necessary personal sacrifice worthy of a leader in the party’s current and future interest with a firm assurance of honourable regard and appreciation by the party leadership now and in years to come, by honourably resigning his position as party chairman immediately, to allow the party an early start,” the two-point resolution of the caucus read.

