Secondary Sch boy kills police father in Anambra

A 10-year old boy (name withheld) has allegedly killed his father, Police Inspector, Okolie Amechi, and shot his brother in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

While the police officer could not survive the gunshot that was described as an accidental discharge, the brother of the juvenile suspect survived the injury sustained on his hand during the accident.

It was learnt that the boy had picked the late father’s pistol with the aim to have more idea on how guns looks but unaware that the cartridge was not empty and could discharge when the need arise.

Confirming the tragedy, the Command spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement released on Monday and made available to newsmen, added that the incident occurred yesterday in their home.

It reads, “The son unaware of the state of the AK 47 rifle assigned to the Inspector, pulled the trigger and struck the Inspector on the back and his second child on the hand.

“Regrettably, Inspector Amechi was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty at the hospital, while the second victim was said to be responding to treatment”.

The Police Command expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident that resulted in the death of the police inspector.

“The AK47 rifle has been recovered, while the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue. The Command, while wishing the second victim a quick recovery, condoles with the family and friends of the late Inspector.”