Second Niger bridge will aid APC victory in South-East- Uzodimma

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has said that the Second Niger bridge constructed by President Muhammadu Buhari has given the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, ample opportunity to campaign across South East and for Igbos to cast their votes for the party.

Uzodimma said that the project and others initiated by the administration since the assuming office were absolutely enough for Tinubu and other APC candidates to get votes from the region.

Uzodimma, who is the coordinator for Tinubu’s campaign in the South-East, disclosed this on Thursday while responding to questions during a political programme aired on a popular television in the country.

While arguing that execution of the Second Niger bridge was enough, the governor noted the South-East geopolitical zone had been yearning for the project after the end of civil war barely 52 years ago.

Assuring electorates that Tinubu would also not neglect the party’s legacies, but rather would intensify them, the governor stressed said most of the federal roads in the zone have received sufficient attention and budgetary commission, and commuters no longer suffer as they use to before.

He said: “Senator Bola Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the APC, the party in power. From 1970 when the civil war ended, the Igbos asked for the Second Niger Bridge, and government after governments came with promises that were not fulfilled.

“The last Christmas was greeted with jubilation; Igbos coming from outside the South-East using the Second Niger Bridge. That is even enough for the whole Igbos to vote for Buhari’s legacy to continue.

“It is not about whether Bola Tinubu is from the same place as me; it is about the programmes, to the extent that the manifesto of our great party has convinced and endeared the people. I’m very confident that the party to beat in Nigeria is the APC,” he said.

Uzodimma also said he is running a unified campaign for all APC candidates in the South-East, expressing confidence that all the party’s candidates from the governorship, House of Assembly, House of Representatives to Senate seats will be elected.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government last year temporarily opened the bridge to traffic to ease the experience of travellers during the Yuletide break pending the final completion of the project.

The 1.6 kilometers long bridge links Anambra and Delta states, providing motorists alternatives as well as reducing congestion on the first bridge linking the region.

The Second Niger Bridge was first proposed during the 1978/79 political campaign by then-candidate Shehu Shagari of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

