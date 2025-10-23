SDP expels ex-national chairman, youth leader over financial misconduct

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has wielded the big stick on its former National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, and ex-National Youth Leader, Ogbonna Uchechukwu, expelling them from the party after they were found guilty of financial impropriety and gross abuse of office.

Their removal marks one of the strongest disciplinary actions taken by the party in recent years, underscoring its zero-tolerance stance on corruption within its ranks.

According to the party’s leadership, the decision was reached after a detailed review of findings by a disciplinary panel that investigated the duo for allegedly diverting party funds and violating internal ethics.

Furthermore, the National Working Committee (NWC) ratified the panel’s report and endorsed a White Paper, which ultimately sealed their expulsion.

Addressing journalists after the NWC meeting in Abuja, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, said the decision was in line with the SDP’s commitment to integrity and accountability.

“No individual, regardless of position or influence, will be permitted to compromise the principles of transparency and order that define the SDP,” Aiyenigba stated.

He recalled that both Gabam and Uchechukwu had been suspended earlier on June 24, 2025, following preliminary evidence linking them to violations of the party’s financial and administrative codes.

To ensure fairness, an independent disciplinary committee was inaugurated on July 4, 2025, to investigate the allegations and its report, submitted two weeks later, confirmed the breaches and recommended their expulsion.

The NWC also ratified the expulsion of the party’s former National Auditor, Clarkson Nnadi, who had earlier resigned, alongside eight other members accused of disloyalty and illegal entry into the party’s national secretariat on July 28, 2025.

Those affected include Adamu Modibbo, Abubakar Dogara, Nuraddeen Bisalla, Solsuema Osaro, Ambo Ekpeyong, Eluwa Henry, Humphrey Unwukaeze, and Judith Shuaibu.

According to Aiyenigba, security operatives apprehended the group in possession of confidential documents and valuables taken from the secretariat while confirming that the matter, has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

“This measure is corrective, not punitive,” Aiyenigba explained. “It demonstrates that the SDP is determined to uphold internal discipline, transparency, and democratic order.”

He added that the expulsion takes immediate effect, noting that the party has begun implementing several reforms recommended in the White Paper to prevent future misconduct among its officials.

The crisis that culminated in the expulsions reportedly began in June 2025, when the accused officers were first alleged to have embezzled party funds and carried out unauthorised financial transactions, actions the party said violated its constitution and ethical standards.

With this decision, the SDP’s leadership hopes to rebuild unity and public trust while sending a strong message that no member is above the party’s rules and code of conduct.