S’Court postpones judgement on Govs’ suit against EFCC after states withdrawal

The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in a suit filed by 16 state governments challenging the constitutionality of the laws establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies.

It postponed judgement on the suit after three states, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Adamawa states, decided to withdraw from pursuing the case against the EFCC and others in the country.

Meanwhile, three other states, Imo, Bauchi, and Osun states joined the suit as co-plaintiffs, over their believe that the case before the apex court was just.

A seven-member panel of justices presided over by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, reserved the matter on Tuesday after lawyers in the matter argued their applications in support and against the suit.

The suit was originally filed by the Kogi State Government through its Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, before other states seeking to join as co-plaintiffs.

The states that joined in the suit marked: SC/CV/178/2023 include Ondo, Edo, Oyo, Ogun, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, Enugu, Benue, Anambra, Plateau, Cross-River and Niger.

During proceedings, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, who was present in court as the defendant, had craved the court’s indulgence to take the process they filed on Tuesday morning.

Justice Uwani Abba-Aji thereby granted leave to the defendant to use the reply on point of law filed on Tuesday.