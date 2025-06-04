S’Court nullifies Jokolo’s reinstatement as Kebbi monarch

The Supreme Court has nullified the decision of the Kebbi State High Court and Appeal Court that reinstated Mustapha Jokolo as the 19th Emir of Gwandu, ruling that the case was filed by the deposed monarch without exhausting the mandatory domestic resolution mechanisms prescribed by law guiding traditional system in the state.

In a split decision of three to two, the judges at the Apex Court held that the deposed Emir failed to follow due legal process in instituting the suit before the lower courts.

The judgement came 20 years after Jokolo was deposed under controversial circumstances and subsequently approached the Kebbi State High Court seeking reinstatement.

The trial court ruled in his favour in 2014, a decision upheld by the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, in 2016. Both courts ordered his reinstatement.

However, the Kebbi State Government and the current Emir, Muhammadu Ilyasu-Bashar, challenged these rulings at the Supreme Court.

Delivering the lead judgment on Wednesday, Justice Emmanuel Agim stated that while aggrieved persons may seek judicial intervention, they must first comply with Section 5(4) of the Kebbi State Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law, which requires a formal complaint to be submitted to the governor before litigation can proceed.

Originally scheduled for June 6, the Supreme Court brought forward the judgment to 4 June due to the Eid holidays.

The Supreme Court held that Jokolo did not serve a pre-action notice on the Governor of Kebbi State, a mandatory step before initiating the suit.

Agreeing with the appellants, the Court ruled that failure to seek resolution through administrative channels rendered the suit incompetent.

This procedural lapse deprived the lower courts of jurisdiction, leading to the setting aside of the entire proceedings and judgments of both the trial court and the Court of Appeal.

He further stated that the High Court judge deprived the court of jurisdiction by proceeding without adherence to this requirement.

In a dissenting minority judgment, Justice Ibrahim Salami dismissed the cross-appeals and affirmed the decisions of the lower courts, arguing that the executive governor must act in accordance with the law and due process.

The Supreme Court consolidated four appeals and two cross-appeals into a single judgment, with all parties agreeing that the outcome of the principal appeal would bind the others.