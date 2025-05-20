Scottish club releases Super Eagles defender after contract expires

Nigerian national football team defender, Leon Balogun, has departed Scottish team, Rangers Football Club, after the management declined to extend the 36years old player’s contract ahead of next season.

Balogun, who made 30 appearances this season, 21 of them starts, including the final four games under interim head coach Barry Ferguson, was among the senior players that assisted the team qualify for the quarter final of the Europa league competition.

The Super Eagles defender revealed the club management decision on Tuesday through a farewell message to the Scottish fans, disclosing that the games played were his last for the club.

While revealing that the games played for the club before the season ends would mark the end of his second stint with Rangers after two years.

The Nigerian-German player faulted the Rangers management for denying him opportunity to appreciate the club staff and fans who have over the years supported him, saying I am not allowed to say goodbye to you.

The 36-year-old centre-half’s contract runs until the end of May, but in an Instagram post, he expressed surprise that he would not be extending his stay with the Scottish Premiership runners-up.

He said: “If I would have known that the last two games of the season were my last, I would have made sure to say goodbye to you all accordingly.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t afforded that opportunity, which saddens me as I would have liked to have walked round Ibrox one last time and returned all the love and support you’ve given me during my two stints.”

Berlin-born Nigeria international Balogun first joined Rangers after leaving Wigan Athletic in 2020.

He left for Queens Park Rangers in 2022 but returned to Ibrox after a year with the Championship club.

Balogun was initially viewed as back-up on his return but became a regular starter this season as Robin Propper fell out of favour.

Announcing his departure, he praised the fans and “people working for the club behind the scenes”, adding that it had been an “honour”, “privilage” and “pleasure” to play for “this massive club”.