Scores die during tanker explosion in Niger

By News Desk

By The Guild

Atleast three persons were reported to have died when a diesel tanker trailer and a trailer truck had a head-on collision around Enagi, Edati Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was learnt that after the trucks collided, one of the vehicles went up in flames and spread to the other truck, which led to the burning of persons and properties.

As gathered, the tragedy occurred on Sunday, and three corpses could be identified at the scene of the accident while several others were burnt beyond recognition.

Aside from the casualties, six commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada and three vehicles were also wrecked by the fire that emanated after the collision.

In an interview with newsmen, a resident, Usman Emigi, described the accident as very unfortunate, noting noted that the trailer that caught fire was still burning and villagers could not do anything to put off the fire.

He added that about three shops were burnt while no residential house was affected, adding that officials of the Fire Service from Kutigi and Federal Road Safety Corps were on the ground to intervene.

