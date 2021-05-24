Scores die during Police, bandits gun battle in Zamfara

The Nigerian Police Force, Zamfara Command has diclosed that unspecified numbers of people died, including two of its personnel during a gun battle between police officers and bandits in Magami village of Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

It explained that while two officers paid the supreme price, several bandits were neutralised in the state during the gun duel on Saturday night when the criminals attempted to attack the village.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu, said that the feat followed intelligence reports from the command intelligence assets and that upon the information, tactical team were quickly drafted to the area to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Through a statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Shehu Mohammed, Rabiu said while several bandits were neutralised, some also escaped with varying degrees of gunshots wound.

According to him, yesterday night, the command received a report that bandits in their large numbers stormed Magami town in Gusau LGA with intent to attack the community.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu, directed Police Tactical units, comprising of PMF/CTU/Special forces and Operation Puff Adder based in the area to synergise and ensure protection of lives and property of the people.

“The tactical units moved in courageously and engaged the assailants to a gun duel. As a result of the encounter, the attack was successfully repelled, while unspecified number of bandits were neutralised with many of them escaping with possible gun shot wounds,” Shehu said.

He however said “two of our their operatives paid the supreme price while defending the innocent members of the communities, but there was no loss of live in the communities”.

The commissioner said that he has also deployed additional tactical operatives to the area to complement ongoing bush combing operations aimed at forestalling further attacks on the nearby villages.

“The CP reiterates his warning to all recalcitrant bandits in the state to either surrender their arms and embrace peace or face the consequences of their actions.

“The CP also urged police operatives in the command to aggressively defend themselves and the community in any engagement with bandits and ensure that they dominate the ungoverned spaces on a continuous basis,” the statement added.

