Scores die during Army, Boko Haram clash in Sokoto

Scores of Boko Haram members were reported to have died during several hours of clashes with the Nigerian Army troops deployed to protect lives and property in Sokoto State.

The Army and the Troops of Forward Operating Base Raka Operation Hadarin Daji were said to have clashed Tokukatara forest, where the military men recovered arms and ammunition as well as motorcycles used by the terrorists to navigate the terrain.

It was gathered that the troops recorded the feats on Sunday during an aggressive clearance operation in Tokukatara forest.

A source, Zagazola Makama, narrated that the troops engaged the bandits in a heavy gun battle and overpowered them with superior fire power, killing several of them while many others escaped with bullet wounds.

According to him, the troops chased the fleeing terrorists toward the KUKATARA HIlls, killing some of the wounded terrorists who could not escape.

The troops also recovered 1PKT Machine gun, 2 Ak 47 rifles, 4 Magazines, 1 locally made pistol, 22 PKT rounds of 7.62×54MM empty PKT links, 5 motorcycles and 1 woodland camouflage jungle hat among others.

