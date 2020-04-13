Schools to remain closed indefinitely – FG

By NewsDesk

The Federal Government has disclosed that it is not planning to reopen tertiary institutions and unity schools around the country, saying the schools will remain closed indefinitely.

It explained that the clarification had become imperative following media reports that the government had reopened the schools for the continuation of academic activities and accompanied the response it had generated from Nigerians.

The Minister for Education, Adamu Adamu, noted that the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country had necessitated the decision and that the closure was basically a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country which will not be lifted until control was gained against the pestilence.

Adamu, in a statement through a statement the Ministry of Education’s Director of Press, Ben Goong, reiterated that the closure and restriction placed on movement by the government was meant to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases, ensure treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread around the country.

He noted that the ministry has not directed the reopening of any school at any level and that the purported press release by the minister to that effect as being circulated in the media remained a clear forgery and handiwork of mischief-makers.

The Minister also denied another report the Federal Government has blamed the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities on vice-chancellors, adding that the report was false as efforts of the government were concentrated on gaining control over the global pestilence.

“Any insinuation in that direction is simply emanating from the fertile imagination of the author and that the ministry has nothing whatsoever to do with it. Stakeholders and indeed the general public should disregard such statements. Stay at home, stay safe. Let’s work from home. Only the living can work or worship.” the statement said.