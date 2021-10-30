School owners must comply to one-week mid-term break- Lagos Govt.

The Lagos Government has affirmed that public and private schools across the state must comply with the compulsory one-week mid-term break introduced by the state government through its ministry of education, saying rejection of the directives may be regarded as disobedient.

The state government said that schools must comply with its directives on the mid-term break and that the development was in line with the earlier agreement entered into by all stakeholders in the sector.

Through a statement issued on Saturday by the Office of Quality Education Assurance (OEQA) of the ministry, the state government indicated that the agreement reached earlier in the year must be maintained and failure to adhere to the status quo would be treated as disobedient.

It said: “In line with its mandate, the OEQA , Ministry of Education, and all stakeholders unanimously agreed during the meetings held in June, 2021 on 2021/2022 harmonized school calendar prior to the release of the approved academic calendar in July 2021.

“It is expedient that the OEQA is informed in writing with all relevant and supporting documents of any extreme situation for consideration and approval for any change in this regard”.

The state government, meanwhile, debunked claims that it had issued a stipulated fee as a penalty for anyone school found to have violated the directives designed to afford teachers an opportunity to sharpen their skills.

According to the statement, the office strongly disassociates itself from the report while assuring all stakeholders that the harmonised calendar for the 2021/2022 session is still in force and should be adhered to.

“The attention of the Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), Ministry of Education, has been drawn to the misinformation of a non-compliance penalty regarding the one-week mid-term break for the first term in the 2021/2022 academic session.

“Note that all information emanating from this office regarding the school calendar will be on the website www.oeqalagos.com while any contrary information should be disregarded”, it said.

