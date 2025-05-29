School building collapses on students during WASSCE in Taraba

A government secondary school building in Namnai, Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State, collapsed while students were writing their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The incident occurred during a heavy downpour accompanied by a violent windstorm, which tore through the classroom section of the school.

The collapse happened while one group of candidates was actively seated in the examination hall, deeply focused on their papers, unaware of the looming danger.

Fortunately, another set of students who had completed their exams earlier had already vacated the premises before the storm struck, preventing what could have been an even greater tragedy.

Caught in the collapsed section were not only students but also teachers, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and external examiners, all of whom were conducting or supervising the examination process at the time.

Reacting swiftly, residents of the community raced to the scene to rescue those trapped beneath the debris.

Their prompt intervention helped to avert fatalities, as many were pulled out alive despite the structural damage.

Although several students sustained varying degrees of injury—including cuts and fractures, no deaths were reported and injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at a nearby Primary Healthcare Centre.

DanAzumi Lauris, a resident of Namnai in Gassol Local Government Area, where the school is located, described the storm as highly destructive.

He noted that its impact extended beyond the school, damaging homes and disrupting daily life in the community.

Meanwhile, the effects of the storm extended to other parts of Taraba State, including the capital, Jalingo.

There, the heavy rainfall disrupted exam activities, forcing some students to remain at their centres well past midnight as the weather made it unsafe to return home.

In addition to the physical destruction and delays, reports emerged that several exam centres across the state experienced late delivery of question papers. In some locations, the materials did not arrive until as late as 8 p.m., forcing candidates to begin their papers hours behind schedule.

Efforts to reach the Commissioner for Basic Education in Taraba State, Augustina Godwin, for an official comment proved unsuccessful, as calls to her phone went unanswered at the time of filing this report.